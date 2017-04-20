App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings business
Apr 20, 2017 10:38 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Hindustan Zinc Q4 net seen up 29%, revenue may grow 88% on higher volume, pricing

Zinc has been the big outperforming base metal this year due to depleting supply on account of mine closures at global level that led prices higher.

Hindustan Zinc Q4 net seen up 29%, revenue may grow 88% on higher volume, pricing

Hindustan Zinc, the subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc, is expected to show a healthy 29 percent growth in profit at Rs 2,764 crore in January-March quarter compared with Rs 2,149 crore in year-ago period. Profit in Q4FY16 included a tax credit. Likely lower other income may restrict profit growth.

Revenue during the quarter is seen rising 88 percent to Rs 5,900 crore compared with same quarter last fiscal, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Analysts believe Hindustan Zinc should report its best-ever quarterly EBITDA on the back of higher commodity prices and higher volumes, and stable cost.

Operating profit is likely to surge 156 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,347 crore and margin may expand 1490 basis points to 56.7 percent in the quarter gone by.

Zinc has been the big outperforming base metal this year due to depleting supply on account of mine closures at global level that led prices higher.

Zinc price during the quarter surged 65 percent year-on-year and 11 percent quarter-on-quarter while lead gained 31 percent YoY and 7 percent QoQ. Silver rose 19 percent YoY and was flat QoQ.

Production numbers also looked strong and so sales should come in higher than estimates, analysts believe.

Additionally, there will be external zinc concentrate sales which may further aid topline, analysts say. Volumes may be aided by higher sales from the Rampura Agucha mines, SK mines and also capacity ramp up at Zawar mines.

Key issues to watch for would be decline in global zinc prices and production issues.

tags #Hindustan Zinc #Result Poll

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.