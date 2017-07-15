Hindustan Zinc Q1 PAT may dip 27.2% to Rs 2226.6 cr: ICICI

ICICI has come out with its first quarter (April-June) earnings estimates for the Metals & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Hindustan Zinc to report net profit at 2226.6 crore down 27.2% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 22.5 percent Q-o-Q (up 91.7 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 4850.5 crore, according to ICICI.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 28.4 percent Q-o-Q (up 137.4 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 2684.3 crore.

