you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 17, 2017 10:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hindustan Copper Q4 net profit jumps manifold at Rs 41 cr

State-run Hindustan Copper's net profit jumped manifold to Rs 40.77 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 0.64 crore in the year-ago period, Hindustan Copper Ltd said in a regulatory filing today.

Income from operations of the company increased to Rs 571.76 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 354.39 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Total expenses rose to Rs 557 crore, from Rs 363.25 crore in the year-ago period.

Hindustan Copper Ltd has the distinction of being the country's only vertically integrated copper producing company encompassing mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining and casting of refined copper metal.

