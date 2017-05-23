Hinduja Global Solutions Q4 profit at Rs 42.70 cr

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), the BPO arm of diversified Hinduja Group, today reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 42.70 crore for the fourth quarter of 2016-17 financial year.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 32.65 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Its total income in the quarter under review stood at Rs 942.54 crore against that of Rs 921.29 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, HGS said in a BSE filing.

According to the company, results are not comparable as Hinduja Global Solutions acquired a significant portion of Mphasis and its subsidiary MsourcE India’s BPO business for about Rs 17 crore in 2015.

"Fiscal 2016-17 a great year for HGS. We delivered a strong topline growth... These robust numbers were driven by higher volumes, especially in healthcare and telecom verticals, demand for near shore/offshore and high capacity utilisation," HGS CEO Partha DeSarkar said.

For 2016-17, the company's net profit stood at Rs 179.20 crore as against that of Rs 100.37 crore in 2015-16.

Its total income in 2016-17 was at Rs 3,733.76 crore against Rs 3,347.38 in the previous financial year.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.5 per share.

Shares of HGS were trading 2.65 per cent lower at Rs 514 on BSE in morning trade.