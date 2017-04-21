Higher petchem profitability may drive Reliance's Q4 operational improvement; Jio key

Reliance Industries' fourth quarter earnings are expected to be steady to strong as higher petchem profitability may drive sequential operational improvement.

Petchem segment should benefit from strong cracker margins, analysts believe.

According average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18, gross refining margin during the quarter is expected to be at USD 10.90 a barrel against USD 10.80 a barrel in previous quarter.

Details on energy project execution and updates on Reliance Jio would be key factors to watch out for in earnings that will be announced on April 24.

In March, Reliance Jio announced that it would start charging its subscribers with effect from April 2017, which means Jio will start contributing to its revenue. Hence, analysts will closely watch company's outlook for FY18.

Meanwhile, Reliance is executing major projects in its energy and materials chain at Jamnagar covering para-xylene, cracker complex along with downstream plants and gasification. It announced the successful and flawless commissioning of the second and final phase of Para-xylene comprising of PX crystallizers trains, trans-alkylation and aromatic extraction units at Jamnagar.

"These projects will add significant value to Reliance's refining & petrochemical business and enable Jamnagar complex to achieve energy self-sufficiency. The benefits of integration at the Jamnagar complex will set a new paradigm of scale and value addition in the refining and petrochemicals industry," the company said in its filing.

Recently Reliance also announced successful completion of its ethane project including commissioning of its ethane receipt & handling facilities and ethane cracking at its Dahej manufacturing facility in Gujarat in record time of less than 3 years.

