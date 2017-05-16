App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 16, 2017 04:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Higher freight costs, lower other income drag Shree Cement Q4 net by 54%

Cement manufacturer posts net profit at Rs 304.5 crore against Rs 663 crore; revenues were reported at Rs 2,683.4 crore, up 19.3 percent

Higher freight costs, lower other income drag Shree Cement Q4 net by 54%

Moneycontrol News

Cement manufacturer, Shree Cements, posted 54.1 percent fall in its Q4 net profit to Rs 304.5 crore against Rs 663 crore during the same period last year.

However, the number also came in slightly higher of expectations of Rs 270 crore, according to a poll of CNBC-TV18 analysts.

Its revenues were reported at Rs 2,683.4 crore, up 19.3 percent against Rs 2,249.1 crore.

Meanwhile, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was down over 3 percent at Rs 511 crore against Rs 532 crore

during the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin, meanwhile, was reported at 21.5 percent against 26.62 percent.

The company’s freight and forwarding expenses also rose 41.7 percent at Rs 606.7 crore, while its other income fell 68.2 percent at Rs 151 crore. Italso recommended final dividend @ Rs. 24 per equity share of Rs 10 each.

tags #Results #Shree Cements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.