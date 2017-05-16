Higher freight costs, lower other income drag Shree Cement Q4 net by 54%

Moneycontrol News

Cement manufacturer, Shree Cements, posted 54.1 percent fall in its Q4 net profit to Rs 304.5 crore against Rs 663 crore during the same period last year.

However, the number also came in slightly higher of expectations of Rs 270 crore, according to a poll of CNBC-TV18 analysts.

Its revenues were reported at Rs 2,683.4 crore, up 19.3 percent against Rs 2,249.1 crore.

Meanwhile, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was down over 3 percent at Rs 511 crore against Rs 532 crore

during the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin, meanwhile, was reported at 21.5 percent against 26.62 percent.

The company’s freight and forwarding expenses also rose 41.7 percent at Rs 606.7 crore, while its other income fell 68.2 percent at Rs 151 crore. Italso recommended final dividend @ Rs. 24 per equity share of Rs 10 each.