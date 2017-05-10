Hero MotoCorp’s Q4 net profit may fall 12% to Rs 733 cr; volumes could be hit: Poll

Moneycontrol News

Two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp is likely to post a fall of 12 percent year on year in its net profit for the March quarter at Rs 733 crore against Rs 834.7 crore, according to CNBC-TV18 estimates.

Revenues for the firm may fall over 6 percent at Rs 7,050 crore against Rs 7,512 crore, while the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) could be down 13 percent at Rs 1,034 crore against Rs 1,191 crore during the same period last year.

The operating profit margin (OPM) could come in at 14.8 percent against 15.9 percent during the last year.

What to watch out for:

- Expect a weak quarter, volumes hit due to demonetization

- Volumes fall YoY for second quarter in a row

- Volumes are down 6% YoY in Q4 vs fall of 12.8% in Q3

- Volumes down 6% YoY at 16.21 lakh vs 17.20 lakh

- Hero was the most affected by high Discounts offered to offload old BS3 inventory

- Hero offered discounts of upto Rs 12,500 on scooters and motorcycles to liquidate unsold BS3 stock of 250,000 units

- Rise in commodity costs and high discounts to hit margins

- Realisations to decline 3% YoY, 2% QoQ to 42198rs/unit

At 10:30 hrs Hero Motocorp was quoting at Rs 3,300.15, up Rs 10.35, or 0.31 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 3,311.00 and an intraday low of Rs 3,271.90.