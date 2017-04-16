Hero Motocorp Q4 PAT may dip 12.5% to Rs 675.2 cr: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Auto & Auto Ancillaries sector. The brokerage house expects Hero Motocorp to report net profit at 675.2 crore down 12.5% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to increase by 9 percent Q-o-Q (down 7.5 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 6938.6 crore, according to ICICI Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 10.9 percent Q-o-Q (down 19.2 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 962.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.