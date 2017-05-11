Hero MotoCorp gains despite muted Q4 results; Deutsche Bank maintains hold rating

Moneycontrol News

Hero MotoCorp rose over 1 percent in morning trade on Thursday, a day after the two-wheeler maker reported 13.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit to Rs 717.8 crore, compared to Rs 833.3 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

At 10:00 am, it was quoting at Rs 3373, up 1.5 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 3379.50 and an intraday low of Rs 3,295.50.

Deep discounts the company had offered to exhaust its inventory of BS III vehicles before April 1, 2017, took a toll on its margins, Hero MotoCorp said in a filing to exchanges.

The company pegged revenue impact due to a discount on the sale of BS III vehicles at Rs 193.28 crore. Total income in the fourth quarter ended March 2017 fell over 7 percent at Rs 7,488.1 crore against Rs 8,111.2 crore posted during the same period last year.

Reacting to the results, Deutsche Bank maintains its hold rating on Hero MotoCorp with a target price of Rs 3300 as the results were slightly below investment bank’s estimates.

“Hero’s 4QFY17 operating results were below our and consensus expectation on account of the higher-than-anticipated impact of the BS3 vehicle ban. While revenue at Rs 69.2bn was marginally higher, EBITDA at Rs 9.6bn was 5% lower than our forecasts,” said the Deutsche Bank note.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was down 19.5 percent at Rs 957.6 crore against Rs 1,189.1 crore year on year. The EBITDA margin was at 13.9 percent against 15.8 percent in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin was at 13.8% was also less than Deutsche Bank estimate of 14.8%.

The company’s management told the exchanges that liquidation of BS-III stock in the end of March resulted in a one-time impact on the margin.

“We maintain our Hold rating on the stock. Hero MotoCorp trades at 18.5xFY19E PE and at this stage we remain cautious on mass-market 2-wheeler companies as we expect margin headwinds from the competitive intensity, regulatory costs and raw materials,” said the Deutsche Bank report.