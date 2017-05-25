Heritage Foods Q4 net profit at Rs 15 cr

Heritage Foods, promoted by the family of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, today reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 14.69 crore for the March quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 18.09 crore during the same period previous fiscal, Heritage Foods said in a statement.

Net sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 677.35 crore, as against Rs 613.37 crore in the year ago period.

Commenting on the results, Heritage Foods Executive Director Brahmani Nara said: "Our profits have shown good two digits growth on account of increase in value added products share in overall portfolio".

For the entire fiscal, the company reported a net profit of Rs 66.81 crore compared to Rs 55.42 crore in the 2015-16.

Shares of Heritage foods closed at Rs 1,114.15, down 4.43 per cent on BSE.