Here’s what analysts are talking about Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Q4 performance

Moneycontrol News

Following its stable set of numbers for the March quarter, Kotak Mahindra Bank was slightly weaker due to brokerage views.

Analysts tracking the stock, though retained their positive calls, but largely held on to their target price.

Goldman Sachs maintained a buy rating on the stock due to favourable risk reward. Based on the bank’s results on Thursday, it observed that business banking saw the strongest QoQ growth since its merger with ING Vysya. Further, it feels that cost-to- income ratio could improve to 44.3 percent by FY19. Higher NPLs and lower growth could be the key risks to the stock, it added.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch reiterated its buy call on the stock and called it one of its top picks. It also raised the target to Rs 1,090 from Rs 1,050. Furthermore, it believes that the lender can continue to trade at similar multiples one year out.

Based on the bank’s results, it cheered the revenue during March quarter beating estimates, comfortable asset quality, and downward trend in credit costs as well as growth in loan book. Going forward, it expects benefits of the integration with ING Vysya in growth, CASA and credit costs as well.

However, Nomura has maintained a neutral stance on the stock, but increased the target price to Rs 975 from Rs 917. It also raised earnings estimates by 5-7 percent for FY18 and FY19, driven mainly by cost improvement. The global brokerage firm prefers HDFC Bank within retail banks.

Jefferies, meanwhile, has a hold rating on the stock with an increased target price to Rs 930 from Rs 845. While weak growth, asset quality, valuation are the key downside risks, stronger loan growth, lower credit costs are key upside risks.

The stock gained over 3 percent in the past one month, while its three-day gain stood at 0.45 percent. At 14:57 hrs, the stock was quoting at Rs 902.20, down Rs 12.35, or 1.35 percent on the BSE. It touched a 52-week high of Rs 922.00.