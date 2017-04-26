Apr 26, 2017 09:14 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Here are Sandip Agarwal's views on Wipro's Q4 numbers
Wipro's Q4 numbers beat estimates across the board, but Q1 guidance has disappointed. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Sandip Agarwal of Edelweiss Financial Services shared his readings and outlook for Wipro’s Q4 results and Q1 guidance.
