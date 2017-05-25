App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 25, 2017 08:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

HeidelbergCement Q4 net up 49.2% at Rs 37.03 crore

HeidelbergCement India today reported a 49.25 percent rise in its net profit at Rs 37.03 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.

HeidelbergCement Q4 net up 49.2% at Rs 37.03 crore

HeidelbergCement India today reported a 49.25 percent rise in its net profit at Rs 37.03 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 24.81 crore in the January-March quarter a year-ago, HeidelbergCement India said in a BSE filing.

Its total income from operations during the quarter under review was up 14.04 per cent to Rs 542.38 crore as against Rs 475.58 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

HeidelbergCement India's total expenses were up 12.24 percent at Rs 503.83 crore during the quarter as against Rs 448.85 crore a year ago.

"Gross realisation per tonne was higher by 4.8 percent year-on-year while input cost increases primarily driven by increase in petcoke cost resulting in flat margins year-on- year," the company said in a statement.

HeidelbergCement India, a subsidiary of HeidelbergCement Group, Germany, has achieved a quarter sales volume of 1.21 million tonnes in the January-March period.

For the entire 2016-17 fiscal, HeidelbergCement's net profit stood at Rs 76.21 crore, up over two-fold from Rs 35.39 crore in the previous fiscal.

Its total income for the fiscal stood at Rs 2,025.54 crore, up 4.49 percent, compared to Rs 1,938.36 crore in the previous year.

Shares of HeidelbergCement India today settled at Rs 124.70 apiece on the BSE, up 3.49 percent from previous close.

tags #HeidelbergCement India #Results

