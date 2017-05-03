App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings business
May 03, 2017 07:54 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

HDFC Q4 profit seen down 23% to Rs 2,003 cr but NII may grow 15%



Housing finance company HDFC's fourth quarter profit on standalone basis is likely to fall 23.2 percent to Rs 2,003.2 crore compared with Rs 2,607.1 crore in same quarter last fiscal.

The profit in Q4FY16 was boosted by gain (Rs 1,513.41 crore) on sale of stake in HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company to Standard Life Mauritius Holdings.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, may grow 15.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,846.4 crore in the quarter ended March 2017, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Key things to watch out for would be net interest margin, asset under management (AUM) growth and asset quality.

Analysts say if NIM comes above 3.75 percent (against 3.8 percent in Q3FY17), AUM growth above 15 percent (17 percent) and gross non-performing assets below 0.9 percent (0.81 percent) then that will be considered positive by the Street.

The stock price, on Wednesday, closed at Rs 1,561.20, down 1.37 percent ahead of earnings.

