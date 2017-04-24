HDFC Bank rallies after analysts give a thumbs up to results

Moneycontrol News

Dalal Street cheered the stellar earnings posted by private banking major, HDFC Bank, as the stock soared nearly 3 percent intraday on Monday.

The bank reported stable set of quarterly earnings on Friday as profit grew by 18.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,990 crore in the quarter ended March 2017. Non-interest income, operating profit and better-than-expected net interest income boosted earnings but sharp spike in provisions limited growth.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, increased higher-than-expected 21.5 percent to Rs 9,055 crore compared with Rs 7,453.3 crore reported in corresponding quarter of last fiscal, aided by average assets

growth of 19 percent and core net interest margin of 4.3 percent (against 4.1 percent QoQ).

The bank said total deposits surged nearly 18 percent to Rs 6.43 lakh crore as on March 2017, with current account deposits rising 30.7 percent (at Rs 1.15 lakh crore) and savings account deposits up 30.9 percent (at Rs 1.93 lakh crore).

Analysts who reviewed the bank’s performance hailed the bank’s steady performance and gave positive recommendations on the stock.

Citi has maintained a buy call on HDFC Bank with increased target price at Rs 1,760 (from Rs 1,530), saying Q4FY17 earnings were impressive w.r.t quality and stability considering slack environment.

The country's second largest private sector lender has seen net addition of Rs 60,000 crore of loans in Q4, beating growth estimate by 5 percent. Earnings were in-line with strong NII, fees & costs offset by higher provisions. Slippages were slightly elevated in Q4. It sees bank is focussing more on productivity gains with continued growth.

With reiterating a buy call on the stock and target price at Rs 1,800, Bank of America Merrill Lynch too says Q4 earnings were in-line and more than 20 percent EPS CAGR growth is still possible.

The bank is best placed to ride the asset quality issues plaguing the sector and is best positioned to capitalise on the growth opportunities, it says.

BofA-ML retained its FY18/19 forecasts & factor in net profit growth of over 20/24 percent. Digital dominance should drive faster growth cross-sell & provide cost benefits, it believes.

Nomura called that the bank remained its top pick in the sector and maintained a buy call on the stock with increased target price at Rs 1,750 (from Rs 1,650).

Market share gains accelerated across asset & liability verticals, it says, adding it raised earnings estimates by 1-2 percent with better-than-expected growth.

JPMorgan says fourth quarter of the bank showed post-demonetisation bounce-back on loan growth & fees. Spike in credit costs was largely driven by underlying post-demonetisation stress.

It believes bank's competitive position should drive growth for next 3-4 years. It remained overweight on the stock with target price raised to Rs 1,700 from Rs 1,510.

IDFC Securities has reiterated outperform rating on HDFC Bank, given bank's strong franchise and expansion in market share. The brokerage house increased target price by 14.8 percent to Rs 1,670.