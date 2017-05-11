HCL Tech Q4 rises 12% to Rs 2,325 crore; constant currency revenue growth at 3.8%

IT services firm, HCL Technologies, saw a 12.3 percent jump in its Q4 net profit at Rs 2,325 crore against Rs 2,070 crore posted during the previous quarter. The company's rupee revenues came in 2 percent higher at Rs 12,053 crore against Rs 11,814 crore posted during the December quarter.

Meanwhile, the dollar revenue increased over 4 percent at USD 1817 million and its constant currency revenue growth was reported at 3.8 percent.

The consolidated earnings before interest and taxes fell 2 percent at Rs 2,416 crore against Rs 2,461 crore during the preceding quarter. The EBIT margin came at 20 percent.

The company's total tax expenses were Rs 275 crore against Rs 572 crore posted during the December quarter.

For the fiscal year, the company’s net profit increased 15 percent at Rs 8,457 crore, while its dollar revenue rose 12 percent at USD 6795 million. The constant currency revenue growth was posted at 13.7 percent.

For the current fiscal, the company has guided revenues to grow between 10.5 percent and 12.5 percent in constant currency terms.

“We are very pleased with our industry–leading financial results for both the fourth quarter and the full year FY’17. In Q4, we had a healthy sequential growth of 3.8% (constant currency) in revenues at an EBIT margin of 20%. For the year FY17, we delivered a strong double–digit constant currency revenue growth of 13.7% at an EBIT of 20.3%, which is at the higher end of the guided range," C.Vijayakumar, President and CEO, HCL Technologies said in a statement.

“We are glad about the overall Fiscal 2017 and the quarter performance. Our Cash Flow generation during the year continues to be robust with Net Income to Operating Cash Flow conversion at 112%. Our focus on rewarding shareholders continues with the announcement of INR 3,500 Crore Buy-back program. Return on Equity continues to be healthy at 27% for the year”, said Anil Chanana, CFO, HCL Technologies said in a statement.