HCL Infosystems narrows loss to Rs 124 cr in Q4

IT company HCL Infosystems said its consolidated net loss has narrowed to Rs 124.11 crore for the fourth quarter ended March, 2017.

Its net loss stood at Rs 154.6 crore during January-March 2016, HCL Infosystems said in a BSE filing.

The company's total income was at Rs 856.41 crore in the reported quarter compared to Rs 1,120.77 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenues from hardware products and solutions during the reported quarter stood at Rs 823.

Shares of HCL Infosystems closed at Rs 47.8 on the BSE, down 1.54 per cent from the previous close.