May 04, 2017 08:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

HCC Q4 net profit slips 4% to Rs 21 cr

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) today posted a four percent decline in standalone net profit at Rs 20.9 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The company had reported net profit of Rs 21.81 crore in the year-ago period, HCC said in a filing to BSE.

However, the total income increased to Rs 1,428.86 crore from Rs 1,250.08 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

"Figures for quarters ended 31 March 2017 and 31 March 2016 are the balancing figures between the audited financial statements for the years ended on the date and year to date figures up to the end of the third quarter of the respective financial year," it said.

However, the consolidated figures for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 were not available.

For the year ended March 31, 2017 the company's loss widened to Rs 982.60 crore, over Rs 537.34 crore in the year ended March 31, 2016.

