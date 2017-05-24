GVK Power & Infra Q4 net loss widens to Rs 206 cr

GVK Power and Infrastructure's standalone net loss widened to Rs 205.85 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The company's net loss in the year-ago quarter was at Rs 105.59 crore, it said in a regulatory filing today.

The company saw its expenses rising to Rs 223.50 crore from Rs 119.64 crore in the three-month period a year ago.

However, its total income increased to Rs 25.85 crore for the January-March quarter from Rs 17.25 crore for the same period a year ago.

GVK is an Indian conglomerate with presence across energy, resources, airports, transportation, hospitality and life sciences sectors.