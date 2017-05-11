Gujarat Pipavav Q4 net up 28% to Rs 66 cr

Gujarat Pipavav Port today reported a 28.10 per cent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 66.19 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2017.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 51.67 crore in the corresponding period a year-ago, it said in a filing to the BSE.

Its total income from operations rose to Rs 174.57 crore during the January-March quarter as against Rs 160.98 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total expenses, however, remained unchanged at Rs 85.84 crore.

For the entire year, the company's profit grew 30 per cent to Rs 249.91 crore as against Rs 191.18 crore in 2015-16.