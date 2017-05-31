Gujarat NRE Coke posts Q4 net loss at Rs 331 cr

Coking coal producer Gujarat NRE Coke said its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 330.6 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2017.

Its net loss stood at Rs 366.7 crore during January-March 2016, the company said in a BSE filing.

The company's total income increased to Rs 153.13 crore in the reported quarter as compared to Rs 112.73 crore in the year-ago period.