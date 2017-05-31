App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 31, 2017 08:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

Gujarat NRE Coke posts Q4 net loss at Rs 331 cr

The company's total income increased to Rs 153.13 crore in the reported quarter as compared to Rs 112.73 crore in the year-ago period.

Gujarat NRE Coke posts Q4 net loss at Rs 331 cr

Coking coal producer Gujarat NRE Coke said its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 330.6 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2017.

Its net loss stood at Rs 366.7 crore during January-March 2016, the company said in a BSE filing.

The company's total income increased to Rs 153.13 crore in the reported quarter as compared to Rs 112.73 crore in the year-ago period.

tags #BSE #coking coal #earnings #Gujarat NRE Coke #Results

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.