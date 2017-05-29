Greenply Industries Q4 net profit at Rs 41.86 cr

App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 29, 2017 04:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 41.66 crore during the same period previous fiscal, Greenply Industries said in a BSE filing.

Plywood maker Greenply Industries' standalone net profit remained almost flat at Rs 41.86 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 41.66 crore during the same period previous fiscal, Greenply Industries said in a BSE filing.

Total income from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 476.71 crore as against Rs 466.77 crore in the year ago period.

For the entire fiscal, the company reported a net profit of Rs 135.07 crore compared to Rs 131.16 crore in 2015-16 fiscal.

Total income for the year stood at Rs 1,770.80 crore as against Rs 1,714.26 crore in the financial year 2015-16.

The company said its board has recommended a final dividend of Re 0.60 per equity share of Re 1 each for the financial year 2016-17.

Shares of Greenply Industries closed 5.46 per cent lower at Rs 276 apiece on BSE today.

