May 26, 2017 11:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

Greenlam Industries Q4 net profit up 32% at Rs 17.3 cr

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 13.1 crore during the same period of previous fiscal, Greenlam Industries said in a statement.

Surfacing products maker Greenlam Industries has reported a 32 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 17.3 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 13.1 crore during the same period of previous fiscal, Greenlam Industries said in a statement.

Net sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 268.4 crore as against Rs 248.7 crore in the year-ago period, up 7.9 per cent.

Commenting on the results, Greenlam Industries Managing Director and CEO Saurabh Mittal said: "There has been an improvement in our consolidated EBIDTA and PAT by 9.1 per cent and 32.1 per cent in 2016-17, respectively. We have an aggressive line up of new product launches across categories."

For the entire fiscal, the company had reported a net profit at Rs 42.9 crore as compared to Rs 40.3 crore in the 2015-16 fiscal, up 6.5 per cent.

Shares of Greenlam Industries were trading 3.51 per cent up at Rs 766 on BSE.

