Grasim Industries Q4 PAT seen up 27.7% to Rs 900 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Grasim Industries to report net profit at 900 crore up 27.7% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.4 percent Q-o-Q (down 2.5 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 9760 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 21.7 percent Q-o-Q (up 4 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 2080 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.