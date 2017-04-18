Grasim Industries Q4 PAT may dip 24.8% to Rs 249.2 cr: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Grasim Industries to report net profit at 249.2 crore down 24.8% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 3.9 percent Q-o-Q (down 4.3 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 2398 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 5.6 percent Q-o-Q (up 12.4 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 483.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.