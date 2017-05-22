Godrej Industries posts Q4 net profit at Rs 95.23 cr

Diversified firm Godrej Industries today reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 95.23 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 57.03 crore in the January-March period a year-ago, Godrej Industries said in a BSE filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,981.99 crore, up 6.88 percent, during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,854.25 crore of the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Its total expenses during the period was up 2.45 percent to Rs 1,996.43 crore as against Rs 1,948.52 crore.

The company posted a consolidated revenue of Rs 426.26 crore from its chemicals division and Rs 109.07 crore from vegetable oil segments during the quarter under review.

It was Rs 309.23 crore and Rs 96.24 crore, respectively during the same quarter last fiscal.

While, revenue from estate and property development and animal feed segment in January-March quarter was Rs 479.62 crore and Rs 583.15 crore as against Rs 390.63 crore and Rs 649.77 crore in the year ago period, respectively.

For the entire 2016-17 fiscal, Godrej Industries net profit stood at Rs 458.82 crore, up 42.05 percent, from Rs 322.99 crore in the previous financial year.

Its revenue from operations for the fiscal stood at Rs 8,482.53 crore, up 12.36 percent, compared to Rs 7,549.30 crore in the previous year.

Shares of Godrej Industries today settled 2.16 percent lower at Rs 565.65 apiece on BSE.