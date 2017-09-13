App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Sep 13, 2017 09:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

GOCL Corporation Q1 net profit drops 6% to Rs 7 crore

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 7.63 crore in the year-ago quarter, the Hinduja Group company said in a filing to BSE.

GOCL Corporation Q1 net profit drops 6% to Rs 7 crore

GOCL Corporation Ltd on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit fell by 6 percent to Rs 7.17 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 7.63 crore in the year-ago quarter, the Hinduja Group company said in a filing to BSE.

During the April-June quarter of the ongoing fiscal, the total income of the company was at Rs 145.23 crore as against Rs 165.38 crore in the same period of FY 2016-17, it said.

Its total expenses were at Rs 136 crore as compared to Rs 156.56 crore in the same quarter a year ago, it added.

The Hyderabad-headquartered firm is a manufacturer of detonators, explosive bonded metal clads and special devices for defence and space applications. It is also the largest exporter of explosives products from India.

Shares of the company today ended 0.09 percent higher at Rs 486.85 apiece on BSE.

tags #Business #earnings #India

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.