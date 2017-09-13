GOCL Corporation Q1 net profit drops 6% to Rs 7 crore

GOCL Corporation Ltd on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit fell by 6 percent to Rs 7.17 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 7.63 crore in the year-ago quarter, the Hinduja Group company said in a filing to BSE.

During the April-June quarter of the ongoing fiscal, the total income of the company was at Rs 145.23 crore as against Rs 165.38 crore in the same period of FY 2016-17, it said.

Its total expenses were at Rs 136 crore as compared to Rs 156.56 crore in the same quarter a year ago, it added.

The Hyderabad-headquartered firm is a manufacturer of detonators, explosive bonded metal clads and special devices for defence and space applications. It is also the largest exporter of explosives products from India.

Shares of the company today ended 0.09 percent higher at Rs 486.85 apiece on BSE.