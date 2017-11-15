App
Nov 15, 2017 11:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

GMR Infra's Q2 standalone net loss narrows to Rs 276 cr

Its total revenue declined to Rs 206 crore as against over Rs 331.22 crore a year ago, GMR Infrastructure said in a BSE filing today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
GMR Infrastructure's standalone net loss for the September quarter narrowed to Rs 276.41 crore due to a fall in provision for diminution in value of investments and advances.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 700.34 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter under review, the company reported a provision for diminution in value of investments and advances at Rs 179.92 crore as against Rs 752.65 crore in the same quarter a year before.

During the quarter under review, the company reported a provision for diminution in value of investments and advances at Rs 179.92 crore as against Rs 752.65 crore in the same quarter a year before.

The stock was trading 5.04 per cent lower at Rs 16.95 on the BSE.

