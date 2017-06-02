App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Jun 02, 2017 12:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

GMR Infra's March-quarter net loss widens to Rs 2,479 cr

The company had posted standalone net loss of Rs 1,787 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY16, GMR Infrastructure said in a filing to BSE.

GMR Infra's March-quarter net loss widens to Rs 2,479 cr

GMR Infrastructure today reported widening of its standalone net loss to Rs 2,478.7 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The company had posted standalone net loss of Rs 1,787 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY16, GMR Infrastructure said in a filing to BSE.

The company's standalone total revenue declined to Rs 272.47 crore compared to Rs 395.25 crore in the year-ago period.

Reflecting GMR's turnaround efforts and improvement of financial health of the group, the gross debt reduced to Rs 19,856 crore from Rs 37,480 crore, it said.

GMR Group is a leading global infrastructure conglomerate with interests in airport, energy, transportation and urban infrastructure.

The group has 15 power generation projects of which 10 are operational and five are under development and construction.

Besides, it has seven operating road assets. A double rail track line between Mughalsarai-New Bhaupur (Kanpur) of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor is under development.

tags #BSE #earnings #GMR Infrastructure #Results

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.