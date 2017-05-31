GMDC Q4 PAT soars 127% at Rs 90 cr

State mineral and mining PSU Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) Ltd has registered a whopping 127 per cent jump in standalone profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 90.01 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 39.56 crore in the year-ago quarter, GMDC said in a regulatory filing.

There was a rise of 43 per cent in company's total income during the January-March quarter of the just concluded fiscal. Its total income was at Rs 571.77 crore, as against Rs 399.26 crore during the three-month period a year-ago.

Total expenses of the company also rose to Rs 439.24 crore from Rs 333.45 crore during the three-months of the preceding fiscal.

Shares of the company were trading 0.99 per cent up at Rs 132.45 on BSE.