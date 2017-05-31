App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 31, 2017 03:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

GMDC Q4 PAT soars 127% at Rs 90 cr

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 39.56 crore in the year-ago quarter, GMDC said in a regulatory filing.

GMDC Q4 PAT soars 127% at Rs 90 cr

State mineral and mining PSU Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) Ltd has registered a whopping 127 per cent jump in standalone profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 90.01 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 39.56 crore in the year-ago quarter, GMDC said in a regulatory filing.

There was a rise of 43 per cent in company's total income during the January-March quarter of the just concluded fiscal. Its total income was at Rs 571.77 crore, as against Rs 399.26 crore during the three-month period a year-ago.

Total expenses of the company also rose to Rs 439.24 crore from Rs 333.45 crore during the three-months of the preceding fiscal.

Shares of the company were trading 0.99 per cent up at Rs 132.45 on BSE.

tags #BSE #earnings #GMDC #Results

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.