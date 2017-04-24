GMDC Q4 PAT seen up 58.1% to Rs 70 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Metal & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects GMDC to report net profit at 70 crore up 58.1% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to increase by 43.4 percent Q-o-Q (up 39.9 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 530 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 55.1 percent Q-o-Q (up 16.1 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 100 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.