you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 12, 2017 10:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Q4 up 8.4% to Rs 176 cr

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Healthcare today reported an 8.42 per cent rise in standalone net profit for the quarter ended March 31 at Rs 175.88 crore.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 162.22 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Total income from operations was Rs 1208.76 crore in Q4, up from Rs 1192.22 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, a company statement said here.

For the full fiscal, GSK's standalone net profit declined 4.45 per cent to Rs 656.67 crore from Rs 687.28 crore in FY16.

Total income from operations stood at Rs 4,421.09 crore in 2016-17 from Rs 4564.38 crore, a year ago.

"The fourth quarter has delivered positive results for the company. We continue to remain the market leader in health food drinks category.

"Our access strategy, with re-launch of Rs 5 pack of base Horlicks and Boost, has enabled deep penetration and uptake," GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Managing Director Manoj Kumar said.

#earnings #GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Healthcare #Results

