Gillette India shares soar 9% post Q3 results

Shares of FMCG firm Gillette India today surged 9 per cent after the company reported a 53.83 per cent rise in net profit for the third quarter ended March 31.

The stock zoomed 9.09 per cent to close at Rs 4,809.20 on BSE. Intra-day, it jumped 12.78 per cent to Rs 4,972.30 -- its 52-week high. On NSE, shares of the company soared 9 per cent to end at Rs 4,814.55. Gillette India on Saturday reported a 53.83 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 105.82 crore for the third quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The company, which follows the July-June financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs 68.79 crore during the same period last fiscal, Gillette India said in a statement.

Total income from operations was up 15.86 per cent at Rs 542.98 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 468.64 crore in the same period last year.