App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 08, 2017 09:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gillette India shares soar 9% post Q3 results

Shares of FMCG firm Gillette India today surged 9 per cent after the company reported a 53.83 per cent rise in net profit for the third quarter ended March 31.

Gillette India shares soar 9% post Q3 results

Shares of FMCG firm Gillette India today surged 9 per cent after the company reported a 53.83 per cent rise in net profit for the third quarter ended March 31.

The stock zoomed 9.09 per cent to close at Rs 4,809.20 on BSE. Intra-day, it jumped 12.78 per cent to Rs 4,972.30 -- its 52-week high. On NSE, shares of the company soared 9 per cent to end at Rs 4,814.55. Gillette India on Saturday reported a 53.83 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 105.82 crore for the third quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The company, which follows the July-June financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs 68.79 crore during the same period last fiscal, Gillette India said in a statement.

Total income from operations was up 15.86 per cent at Rs 542.98 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 468.64 crore in the same period last year.

tags #Business #earnings

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.