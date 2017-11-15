Gillette India Sepember quarter net profit up 17% to Rs 64 cr

Gillette India today reported a 17.32 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 64.34 crore for the quarter ended September.

The company, which follows July-June financial year, had posted a net profit at Rs 54.84 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal, Gillette India said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 409.15 crore as against Rs 428.17 crore in the year-ago period.

"Driven by focus on brand fundamentals, the comparable sales were up 10 per cent versus year ago," the company said, adding that reported sales were down 3 per cent due to changes in treatment of indirect taxes post GST.

While sales in grooming segment was up 1 per cent, sales in oral care was up 35 per cent compared to the year ago period, it added.

Gillette India stock was trading 0.62 per cent down at Rs 5,951 apiece on BSE today.