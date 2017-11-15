App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Nov 13, 2017 05:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GIC Re Q2 net profit jumps over 5-fold to Rs 1,419 crore

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 251.79 crore in the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned reinsurer General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) posted profit after tax of Rs 1419.11 crore for quarter ended September 30, 2017 as compared to Rs 251.79 crore posted in same quarter last fiscal. This was on account of better underwriting and improved performance in segments like agriculture and marine.

The reinsurer which was listed on the stock exchanges last month posted underwriting profit of Rs 757.36 crore for Q2 compared to loss of Rs 668.36 crore in same period last fiscal.

Alice G Vaidyan, chairman and managing director, GIC Re, said that the company will be a part of the Lloyd's syndicate by the end of this financial year. The solvency ratio stood at 1.72 in H1FY18 compared to 2.92 in same period last fiscal. The combined ratio syppd at 99.4 percent for half year ended September 30, 2017.

related news

"We have been utilising our capital effectively because of which solvency has come down. We would like to maintain it at around 2," she added. The regulatory requirement is 1.5.

The gross domestic premium income of GIC Re saw a 51.4 percent jump tp Rs 16118.08 crore in H1 of FY18 compared to H1FY17. The net profit for H1 FY18 jumped by 89.3 percent to Rs 1,809.22 crore compared to a year ago.

Going forward, Vaidyan said that there are expecting some hardening of reinsurance rates next year due to the impact of the hurricanes in the US. While insurance losses are expected to be $100 billion, she said that GIC Re's exposure is very low and may account for only $15 million in the balance sheet on a net basis.

In terms of the investment book, investment assets increased by 16.2 percent as on September 30,2017 to Rs 72783.54 crore compared to Rs 62,638.68 crore in H1 FY17.

GIC Re which has 20.7 percent investments in equity is planning to decrease the exposure and bring it down gradually to 18 percent.

tags #BSE #earnings #GIC Re #Results

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.