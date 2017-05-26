Geojit profits jump 49% to Rs 56 cr in Q4 FY'17

Geojit Financial Services today reported a 49 percent surge in net profits at Rs 56 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The firm's profit stood at Rs 37.61 crore during January-March quarter in 2015-16, the company said in a statement.

"This financial year, we have been focusing on the retail distribution of Mutual Fund SIP due to which the company's SIP book size year-on-year went up from Rs 19 crore to Rs 89 crore. We have also added over 52,000 new clients during this year," Geojit managing director C J George said.

Geojit's revenues rose over 12 percent to Rs 305.76 crore for the period under review.

The company's assets under custody and management stood at Rs 32,500 crore as on March 31, 2017.

Besides, the company's board has proposed a dividend of Rs 1.25 per share on the paid-up value of Rs 1 per share, which is 125 percent for 2016-17, the statement said.

Geojit is one of the leading investment services companies in India, with a strong presence in the Gulf countries. Listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and on the BSE, it has over 8.65 lakh clients and a network of over 511 offices.