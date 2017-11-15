App
Earnings
Nov 13, 2017 09:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Genus Power Q2 profit down 32.8% at Rs 8.92 crore

Its standalone net profit was Rs 13.27 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2017.

Genus Power Infrastructures has reported a 32.8 percent decline in its standalone net profit at Rs 8.92 crore in quarter ended on September 30, 2017 compared to the year-ago period.

Its standalone net profit was Rs 13.27 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2017, Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd said in a BSE filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 171.61 crore in the quarter from Rs 137.27 crore a year ago.

Genus Power has an order book of Rs 773.22 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2017.

The company said that the revenues were impacted due to GST (goods and services tax) implementation leading to subdued sales in July.

For the existing orders of the pre-GST regime, in some of the states on implementation of GST it did not get the adjustment of excise, so its EBITDA margins has declined in this quarter, it said adding that the company expects this impact to wane out.

