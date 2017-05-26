GE T&D Q4 profit nearly doubles to Rs 46 crore

GE T&D, a subsidiary of GE Group, today posted an increase in net profit to Rs 46.1 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2017.

The company had a profit of Rs 26.9 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 1,274.7 crore in the last quarter of FY2016-17, from Rs 1,048.5 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, GE T&D said in a statement.