App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 30, 2017 10:06 AM IST | Source: PTI

GE Power India Q4 net profit up 23 percent at Rs 39.04 crore

As stated a BSE filing, The company's net profit was Rs 31.81 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2016.

GE Power India Q4 net profit up 23 percent at Rs 39.04 crore

Power producer GE Power India today reported a 23 percent jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 39.04 crore for the quarter that ended on March 31, 2017.

The company's net profit was Rs 31.81 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2016, GE Power India stated in a BSE filing.

According to a statement, the total income was Rs 372.47 crore in January-March quarter as compared to Rs 423.65 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's standalone net profit in 2016-17 was Rs 29 lakh while it had reported a loss of Rs 57.79 crore in the previous fiscal.

The total income in the last fiscal rose to Rs 2,186.78 crore from Rs 1,941.96 crore in 2015-16.

The board of directors in its meeting held today have recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for the year ended March 31, 2017.

It also noted the resignation of Alain Christian Spohr from the directorship of the company from May 30, 2017, due to his retirement.

It also noted the resignation of Rathindra Nath Basu from the directorship of the company from May 29,2017, in view of taking up a senior global role in General Electric Company (GE).

The board appointed Vishal K Wanchoo as an Additional Director and Non-Executive Chairman of the Board from May 30, 2017.

It appointed Sanjeev Agarwal as an Additional Director of the company from May 30, 2017.

It also appointed Sanjeev Agarwal as a full-time Director of the company, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming General Meeting.

tags #Companies #GE Power India #Results

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.