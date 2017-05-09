Godrej Consumer Products Q4 net jumps three-fold to Rs 389.91 crore

FMCG firm Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) today reported more than three-fold jump in consolidated net profit of Rs 389.91 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 124.84 crore in the January-March quarter a year-ago, GCPL said in a BSE filing.

Its net sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,480.17 crore, up 12.51 per cent, as against Rs 2,204.36 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Shares of GCPL were trading at Rs 1,890.00 on BSE during afternoon trade, up 7.51 per cent from previous close.