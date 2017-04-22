GAIL India Q4 PAT seen up 19.3% to Rs 1170 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Oil & Gas sector. The brokerage house expects GAIL India to report net profit at 1170 crore up 19.3% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 0.6 percent Q-o-Q (up 2.8 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 12060 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 13.1 percent Q-o-Q (up 59.5 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 1950 crore.

