Apr 22, 2017 03:24 PM IST
Apr 22, 2017 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GAIL India Q4 PAT seen up 19.3% to Rs 1170 cr: HDFC Securities

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 0.6 percent Q-o-Q (up 2.8 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 12060 crore, according to HDFC Securities. GAIL India to report net profit at 1170 crore up 19.3% quarter-on-quarter.

HDFC Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Oil & Gas sector. The brokerage house expects GAIL India to report net profit at 1170 crore up 19.3% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 0.6 percent Q-o-Q (up 2.8 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 12060 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 13.1 percent Q-o-Q (up 59.5 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 1950 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

