Future Retail Q4 profit up 15% at Rs 121 cr

Future Retail today reported a 15 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 120.6 crore for the three month period ended March 31.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 104.6 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

The total income from operations of the company increased to by about 25 per cent to Rs 4483.84 crore during the period under review, from Rs 3578.08 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

For year ended March 31, 2017, Future Retail posted over 25 fold jump in its profit at Rs 365.59 crore, compared to Rs 14.32 crore a year ago.

The total income of the company at the end of 2016-17 jumped over 2 fold to Rs 17,075.09 crore, compared to Rs 6845.13 crore in previous fiscal.