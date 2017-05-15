App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 15, 2017 05:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Future Lifestyle Q4 net rises over 3-fold to Rs 18.93 cr

Future Lifestyle Fashions today reported an over three-fold increase in its net profit at Rs 18.93 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 5.22 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total income from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 987.73 crore as against Rs 850.17 crore in the year-ago period, up 13.9 per cent, Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd said in a BSE filing.

The company said during the quarter Lee Cooper business was carved out into a separate step down subsidiary.

This was done with a view "to enhance focus and execution of this particular business and attract further investment for this business".

The board of directors of the company has recommended dividend of 80 paise per equity share of Rs 2 each, it said.

Shares of Future Lifestyle Fashions ended the day at Rs 285.55 apiece, up 1.19 per cent from its previous close on the BSE.

