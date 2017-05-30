Fortis Healthcare Q4 net loss at Rs 37.52 cr

Fortis Healthcare today reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 37.52 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 87.60 crore for the corresponding period of previous fiscal, Fortis Healthcare said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated income from operations of the company stood at Rs 1,123.43 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,070.18 crore for the same period year ago.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, the net profit of the company stood at Rs 479.28 crore. It had posted a net profit of Rs 41.79 crore for the year-ago fiscal.

Income from operations of the company for the fiscal year ended March this year was at Rs 4,573.71 crore. It was Rs 4,198.89 crore for the previous fiscal year.

The company said that as the consolidated financial results include the financial results of FHTL from the acquisition date, hence figures are not comparable with the previous periods.

"For Fortis Healthcare, our driving force continues to be the vision of creating a world class integrated healthcare delivery system focusing on clinical excellence, superior patient care and services," Fortis Healthcare CEO Bhavdeep Singh said.

Shares of the company closed 0.97 per cent up at Rs 198.15 on BSE.