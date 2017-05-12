App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 11, 2017 09:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Force Motors Q4 net profit slips 25% to Rs 55 crore

Commercial vehicle maker Force Motors today reported a 25.29 per cent decline in its standalone net profit at Rs 54.91 crore for the March quarter.

The company had posted standalone net profit of Rs 73.50 crore during the same period of the last fiscal, Force Motors said in a BSE filing.

Total income from operations declined to Rs 958.88 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 1,030.45 crore in the last fiscal.

For the entire fiscal, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 180.18 crore compared to Rs 178.97 crore in 2015-16.

The stock of Force Motors closed at Rs 4,617.60, up 1.47 percent, on the BSE.

