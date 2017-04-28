App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings business
Apr 28, 2017 04:10 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Eyeing M&A opportunities; aim to double market cap by 2020: Mahindra CIE

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Hemant Luthra, Chairman of Mahindra CIE Automotive said that he expects better days ahead for the company.

Mahindra CIE Automotive has reported a near 50 percent jump in their bottomline this quarter. The company reported strong Q4 numbers. Net profit of the company was up 9.2 percent at Rs 16.6 crore versus Rs 15.2 crore (Y-o-Y). Total income of Mahindra CIE was up 14.4 percent at Rs 512.5 crore versus Rs 447.8 crore in the same period of the previous year.

EBITDA was up 13.4 percent at Rs 43.2 crore versus Rs 38.1 crore Y-o-Y whereas EBITDA margin stood at 8.4 percent versus 8.5 percent year on year.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Hemant Luthra, Chairman of Mahindra CIE Automotive said there are better days ahead for the company.

He said the company is looking forward to growth opportunities in India and would likley double the market cap by 2020.

"There are many M&A opportunities that we are looking at," said Luthra.

Watch accompanying video for more details.

