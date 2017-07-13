App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Jul 13, 2017 03:39 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Expects Q2 numbers to be better in terms of volume & realisation: Goa Carbon

Goa Carbon posted a strong set of earnings in Q1. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Shrinivas Dempo, Chairman of the company spoke about the results and his outlook for the company.

Goa Carbon posted a strong set of earnings in the first quarter ended June. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Shrinivas Dempo, Chairman of the company spoke about the results and his outlook for the company.

He said that Goa Carbon clocked capacity utilisation of 78 percent in Q1.

The Net profit in Q1 came in at Rs 5.7 crore versus Rs 0.8 crore reported for the same quarter last fiscal. The revenues were up 22.9 percent at rs 89.3 crore versus Rs 72.6 crore of Q1FY17. EBIDTA margins for the quarter were also up 11 percent versus 7.3 percent YoY.

"We have seen price increase of Rs 4,000 per tonne which has helped us improve our margins," he added.

Going forward, second qauarter numbers are expected to be much better in terms of volume and realisation, he said, adding that the capacity utilisation would be over 85 percent in the coming quarters.

According to him, demand of calcined petroleum (CP) coke has increased in India.

Watch accompanying video for more details.

tags #Goa Carbon #Results Boardroom

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.