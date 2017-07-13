Expects Q2 numbers to be better in terms of volume & realisation: Goa Carbon

Goa Carbon posted a strong set of earnings in the first quarter ended June. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Shrinivas Dempo, Chairman of the company spoke about the results and his outlook for the company.

He said that Goa Carbon clocked capacity utilisation of 78 percent in Q1.

The Net profit in Q1 came in at Rs 5.7 crore versus Rs 0.8 crore reported for the same quarter last fiscal. The revenues were up 22.9 percent at rs 89.3 crore versus Rs 72.6 crore of Q1FY17. EBIDTA margins for the quarter were also up 11 percent versus 7.3 percent YoY.

"We have seen price increase of Rs 4,000 per tonne which has helped us improve our margins," he added.

Going forward, second qauarter numbers are expected to be much better in terms of volume and realisation, he said, adding that the capacity utilisation would be over 85 percent in the coming quarters.

According to him, demand of calcined petroleum (CP) coke has increased in India.