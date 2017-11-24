App
Nov 24, 2017 01:29 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Expect Rs 1200 crore revenues in FY18: Panama Petrochem

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Panama Petrochem is in focus on the back of a good set of Q2 numbers. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Hussein Rayani, Joint MD of the company discussed the company's Q2 performance.

We will be achieving our revenue and net profit targets, said Rayani. He further added that order book position is healthy.

Rayani expect Rs 1,200 crore revenues in FY18.

He further said that there was a sudden increase in crude prices in Q2, which could not be passed on. However, margins contracted as we could not pass on higher oil price to customers.

Working capital requirements have increased, which led to higher finance cost, Rayani added.

Watch accompanying video for more details.

