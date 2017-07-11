Jul 11, 2017 08:49 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Expect Q1 to be lacklustre quarter from earnings growth perspective: Motilal Oswal
Gautam Duggad of Motilal Oswal expects Q1FY18 to be a lacklustre quarter from earnings growth perspective.
Gautam Duggad of Motilal Oswal said positive macro factors notwithstanding, the quarter would be faced with several sector-specific headwinds and GST-related de-stocking in some B2C sectors.
Hence, he expects Q1FY18 to be a lacklustre quarter from earnings growth perspective.
In model portfolio, he said he has replaced Max Financial and Shriram City Union Finance with M&M Financial and Cholamandalam Investment. In technology, he is replacing Tech Mahindra with Cyient.
Within midcaps, he introduced Birla Corp. It is the most attractive midcap cement name in terms of valuations for its scale of 15.5 mt to play the cement upcycle in India, according to him.