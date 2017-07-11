Expect Q1 to be lacklustre quarter from earnings growth perspective: Motilal Oswal

Gautam Duggad of Motilal Oswal said positive macro factors notwithstanding, the quarter would be faced with several sector-specific headwinds and GST-related de-stocking in some B2C sectors.

Hence, he expects Q1FY18 to be a lacklustre quarter from earnings growth perspective.

In model portfolio, he said he has replaced Max Financial and Shriram City Union Finance with M&M Financial and Cholamandalam Investment. In technology, he is replacing Tech Mahindra with Cyient.