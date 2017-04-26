Expect double-digit revenue growth in FY18: Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems missed dollar revenue guidance even as margins beat analyst estimates. Profit after tax was dragged lower by the exceptional loss.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Anand Deshpande, Founder, MD & CEO of Persistent Systems spoke about the fourth quarter earnings and his outlook for the company. He said that revenue dragged lower due to seasonality in IBM Alliance. The revenues were at USD 47-48 million in FY17, he added.

However, the company saw good growth on the digital side of business, he said, adding that digital business is high margin business compared to traditional business margin. So, he is upbeat of a double-digit revenue growth in FY18.